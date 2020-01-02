Shares of Marine Products Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Leisure Products Industry (MPX, ELY, BC, ESCA, HAS)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marine Products ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.6%. Following is Callaway Golf Co with a future earnings growth of 7.8%. Brunswick Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.1%.

Escalade Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 11.4%, and Hasbro Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.0%.

