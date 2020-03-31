Shares of Marcus & Millich Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, RLGY, RMAX, JLL, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.4%. Following is Realogy Holdings with a sales growth of 523.2%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,113.3%.
Jones Lang Lasal follows with a sales growth of 1,658.8%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,779.0%.
