Shares of Marcus & Millich Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry (MMI, RLGY, RMAX, JLL, HF)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:32am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.4%. Following is Realogy Holdings with a sales growth of 523.2%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,113.3%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a sales growth of 1,658.8%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,779.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marcus & Millich. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marcus & Millich in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: lowest sales growth marcus & millich realogy holdings re/max holdings jones lang lasal hff inc-a

Ticker(s): MMI RLGY RMAX JLL HF

