Shares of Manitowoc Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTW, FSS, SPAR, PLOW, ALG)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Manitowoc Co ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%. Fed Signal Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Spartan Motors ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

Douglas Dynamics follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%, and Alamo Group rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

