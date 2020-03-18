Shares of Maiden Holdings Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Reinsurance Industry (MHLD, RNR, RE, Y, RGA)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Maiden Holdings ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $5.35. Following is Renaissancere with a FCF per share of $26.24. Everest Re Group ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $28.64.
Alleghany Corp follows with a FCF per share of $28.92, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $30.08.
