Shares of Madison Square-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (MSG, LYV, WWE, AMC, IMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 82.4%. Following is Live Nation Ente with a EBITDA growth of 65.0%. World Wrestlin-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%.

Amc Entertainmen follows with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%, and Imax Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.0%.

