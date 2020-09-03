Shares of Macy'S Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Department Stores Industry (M, JCP, KSS, JWN, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Macy'S Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 31.1%. Following is J.C. Penney Co with a forward earnings yield of 29.5%. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.1%.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kohls Corp on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.64. Since that call, shares of Kohls Corp have fallen 28.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.