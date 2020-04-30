Shares of Macom Technology Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (MTSI)

Macom Technology's stock is down -4.5% to $30.20 on heavy trading volume. About 593,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 471,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Macom Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.86 and a 52-week low of $12.48 and are now trading 131% above that low price at $28.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.