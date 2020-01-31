Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Office REITs Industry (CLI, BXP, PDM, VNO, PGRE)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Mack-Cali Realty ranks lowest with a sales growth of 45.7%. Following is Boston Propertie with a sales growth of 200.9%. Piedmont Offic-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 332.1%.

Vornado Rlty Tst follows with a sales growth of 401.2%, and Paramount Group rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 521.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mack-Cali Realty and will alert subscribers who have CLI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.