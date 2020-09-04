Shares of Macerich Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (MAC , O , WSR , NNN , FRT )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks first with a gain of 11.84%; Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks second with a gain of 8.96%; and Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR ) ranks third with a gain of 8.10%.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) follows with a gain of 6.92% and Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.44%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Whitestone Rei on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.00. Since that call, shares of Whitestone Rei have fallen 59.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.