Shares of Macerich Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (MAC , TCO , O , NNN , UE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.35%; Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks second with a gain of 4.29%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a gain of 0.83%.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) follows with a gain of 0.80% and Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.58%.

