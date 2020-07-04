Shares of Macerich Co Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (MAC)

The price of Macerich Co shares has climbed to $7.63 (a 25.5% change) on heavy trading volume. About 5.5 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 5.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.99. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 73.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Macerich Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.73 and a 52-week low of $4.81 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $7.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.7%.