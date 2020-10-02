Shares of Macerich Co Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (MAC)

Macerich Co's stock is up 6.3% to $24.82 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 2.5 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Macerich Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.80 and a 52-week low of $22.25 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $25.48 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.