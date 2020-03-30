Shares of Lyondellbasell-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (LYB, TSE, OLN, WLK, KOP)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Lyondellbasell-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.7 million. Trinseo Sa is next with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Olin Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.
Westlake Chemica follows with a an RPE of $937,000, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $853,000.
