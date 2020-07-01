Shares of Luminex Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (LMNX, BIO, FLDM, QGEN, PKI)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Luminex Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.18. Following is Bio-Rad Labs-A with a a price to book ratio of 2.47. Fluidigm Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.56.
Qiagen Nv follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.60, and Perkinelmer Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.24.
