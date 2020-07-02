Shares of Luminex Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (LMNX, BIO, QGEN, FLDM, PKI)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Luminex Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.30. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.49. Qiagen Nv ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.78.
Fluidigm Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.13, and Perkinelmer Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.14.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fluidigm Corp on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Fluidigm Corp have risen 33.1%. We continue to monitor Fluidigm Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to book ratio luminex corp bio-rad labs-a qiagen nv fluidigm corp perkinelmer inc