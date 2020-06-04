Shares of Lumber Liquidato Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (LL, SHOS, TTS, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lumber Liquidato ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.60. Sears Hometown A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.79. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.06.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 11.62, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 122.10.

