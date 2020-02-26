Shares of Lululemon Ath Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, COLM, VFC, OXM, RL)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Columbia Sportsw is next with a an earnings yield of 3.7%. Vf Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.
Oxford Inds Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Ralph Lauren Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
