Shares of Lululemon Ath Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, COLM, VFC, OXM, RL)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lululemon Ath ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Columbia Sportsw is next with a an earnings yield of 3.7%. Vf Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Oxford Inds Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Ralph Lauren Cor rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

