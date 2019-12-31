Shares of Lululemon Ath Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (LULU, RL, VFC, COLM, UA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Lululemon Ath ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Ralph Lauren Cor is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Vf Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Columbia Sportsw follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Under Armo-C rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor Lululemon Ath for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.