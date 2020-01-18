Shares of Ltc Properties Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care REITs Industry (LTC, SNR, NHI, OHI, SBRA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ltc Properties ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.51. New Senior Inves is next with a FCF per share of $0.51. Natl Health Inv ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.53.
Omega Healthcare follows with a FCF per share of $0.75, and Sabra Health Car rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.20.
