Shares of Lsb Indus Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (LXU, EMN, HUN, DOW, DD)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Lsb Indus Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a current ratio of 1.6. Huntsman Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.8.
Dow Chemical Co follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.
