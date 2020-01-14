Shares of Lpl Financial Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LPLA, VIRT, LAZ, EVR, HLI)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lpl Financial Ho ranks highest with a ROE of 3,025.4%. Following is Virtu Financia-A with a ROE of 3,023.3%. Lazard Ltd-Cl A ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,844.4%.

Evercore Partn-A follows with a ROE of 2,527.5%, and Houlihan Lokey I rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,181.6%.

