Shares of Lpl Financial Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LPLA , VIRT , GCAP , IBKR , EVR )

We looked at the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.35%; Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.34%; and Gain Capital Hol (NYSE:GCAP ) ranks third with a loss of 0.33%.

Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) follows with a loss of 0.48% and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.88%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lpl Financial Ho. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lpl Financial Ho in search of a potential trend change.