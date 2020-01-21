Shares of Live Oak Bancsha Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Regional Banks Industry (LOB, MBFI, FITB, GWB, CUBI)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Live Oak Bancsha ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.12. Following is Mb Financial with a a P/E ratio of 8.14. Fifth Third Banc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Great Western Ba follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.96, and Customers Bancor rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 9.89.

