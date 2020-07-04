Shares of Littelfuse Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Components Industry (LFUS, ROG, BDC, APH, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Littelfuse Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.96. Rogers Corp is next with a FCF per share of $6.16. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.52.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.00, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.67.

