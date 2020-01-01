Shares of Lindsay Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (LNN, TTC, DE, AGCO, TWI)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest sales growth.
Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 30.5%. Following is Toro Co with a sales growth of 472.4%. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,161.1%.
Agco Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,209.1%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,607.5%.
