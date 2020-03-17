Shares of Lincoln Natl Crp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (LNC, AEL, FFG, PRU, AFL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lincoln Natl Crp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.3%. Amer Equity Invt is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Fbl Finl Group-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 14.6%.

Prudentl Finl follows with a projected earnings growth of 15.6%, and Aflac Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 16.6%.

