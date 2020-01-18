Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, FDP, ALCO, ADM)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.39. Darling Ingredie is next with a FCF per share of $0.83. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.11.
Alico Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.79, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.04.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Alico Inc on November 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Alico Inc have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor Alico Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share limoneira co darling ingredie fresh del monte alico inc archer-daniels