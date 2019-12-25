Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, BG, DAR, ADM, FDP)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Bunge Ltd is next with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Darling Ingredie ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Archer-Daniels follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.0%.
