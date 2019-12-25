Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, BG, DAR, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Bunge Ltd is next with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Darling Ingredie ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Archer-Daniels follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 8.5%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.