Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, BG, INGR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 851.6%. Following is Darling Ingredie with a sales growth of 797.0%. Bunge Ltd ranks third highest with a sales growth of 729.9%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a sales growth of 224.4%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 185.5%.

