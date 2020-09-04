Shares of Limoneira Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, BG, INGR, FDP)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest sales growth.
Limoneira Co ranks highest with a sales growth of 851.6%. Following is Darling Ingredie with a sales growth of 797.0%. Bunge Ltd ranks third highest with a sales growth of 729.9%.
Ingredion Inc follows with a sales growth of 224.4%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 185.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 30.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
