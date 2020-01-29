Shares of Lifetime Brands Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (LCUT, NWL, CSS, TUP, LBY)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Lifetime Brands ranks highest with a an RPE of $426,000. Following is Newell Brands In with a an RPE of $296,000. Css Industries ranks third highest with a an RPE of $220,000.

Tupperware Brand follows with a an RPE of $187,000, and Libbey Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $127,000.

