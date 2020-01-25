Shares of Liberty Ventur-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LVNTA, NFLX, AMZN, LE, FLWS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Liberty Ventur-A ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Netflix Inc with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.1%.

Lands' End Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%, and 1-800-Flowers-A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%.

