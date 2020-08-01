Shares of Liberty Br-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDA, LBRDK, GNCMA, CABO, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Liberty Br-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $229. Liberty Br-C is next with a an RPE of $229. Gen Comm-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $416,000.

Cable One Inc follows with a an RPE of $441,000, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $444,000.

