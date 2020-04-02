Shares of Liberty Br-C Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDK, CHTR, CMCSA, CABO, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 91.1%. Charter Commun-A is next with a future earnings growth of 89.8%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 9.8%.

Cable One Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.7%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cable One Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,287.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Cable One Inc have risen 32.3%. We continue to monitor Cable One Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.