Shares of Lgi Homes Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry (LGIH , CCS , TMHC , MHO , KBH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH ) ranks first with a gain of 14.44%; Century Communit (NYSE:CCS ) ranks second with a gain of 13.99%; and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks third with a gain of 13.29%.

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO ) follows with a gain of 12.61% and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.10%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kb Home on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Kb Home have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Kb Home for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.