Shares of Lexington Realty Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Diversified REITs Industry (LXP , LPT , STAR , STOR , VER )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks first with a gain of 2.21%; Liberty Prop (NYSE:LPT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.78%; and Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.42%.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) follows with a gain of 1.10% and Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.93%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Istar Inc on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Istar Inc have risen 65.0%. We continue to monitor Istar Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.