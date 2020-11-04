Shares of Lennar Corp-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (LEN, BZH, CCS, HOV, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lennar Corp-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 159.4%. Following is Beazer Homes Usa with a EBITDA growth of 138.6%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 127.4%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. follows with a EBITDA growth of 111.9%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 92.5%.

