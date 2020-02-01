Shares of Lendingtree Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TREE, NMIH, KRNY, CASH, HMST)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lendingtree Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 37.6%. Following is Nmi Holdings I-A with a future earnings growth of 36.6%. Kearny Financial ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 32.5%.

Meta Financial G follows with a future earnings growth of 30.4%, and Homestreet Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 25.3%.

