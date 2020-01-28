Shares of Lendingtree Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TREE, OCN, AGM, WSFS, UCFC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Lendingtree Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Ocwen Finl Corp is next with a a beta of 1.3. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.

Wsfs Financial follows with a a beta of 1.2, and United Commty Fi rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

