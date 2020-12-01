Shares of Lendingclub Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (LC, FCFS, PRAA, ECPG, ENVA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -71.8%. Following is Firstcash Inc with a EBITDA growth of 24.3%. Pra Group Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 28.5%.

Encore Capital G follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%, and Enova Internatio rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 36.7%.

