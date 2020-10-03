Shares of Leidos Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (LDOS, IT, RAMP, EPAM, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Leidos Holdings ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,439.9%. Following is Gartner Inc with a sales growth of 3,546.5%. LiveRamp Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,976.8%.

Epam Systems Inc follows with a sales growth of 2,502.4%, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,885.8%.

