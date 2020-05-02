Shares of Lear Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (LEA, CPS, TEN, STRT, VC)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $312.45. Following is Cooper-Standard with a sales per share of $206.40. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $183.39.

Strattec Sec follows with a sales per share of $132.48, and Visteon Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $101.60.

