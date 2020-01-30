Shares of Lear Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (LEA , DAN , GNTX , TEN , DLPH )

Below are the top five companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.47%; Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.31%; and Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) ranks third with a gain of 0.20%.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) follows with a gain of 0.10% and Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH ) rounds out the top five trading unchanged.

