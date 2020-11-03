Shares of Lear Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (LEA , DLPH , BWA , GNTX , MOD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) ranks first with a gain of 10.92%; Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH ) ranks second with a gain of 8.05%; and Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) ranks third with a gain of 5.95%.

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) follows with a gain of 5.30% and Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.28%.

