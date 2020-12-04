Shares of Las Vegas Sands Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (LVS, PNK, EVRI, PENN, MGM)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Las Vegas Sands ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Following is Pinnacle Enterta with a EBITDA growth of 14.5%. Everi Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 23.8%.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a EBITDA growth of 29.5%, and Mgm Resorts Inte rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 31.8%.

