Shares of Lands' End Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LE, AMZN, NFLX, TRIP, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lands' End Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Amazon.Com Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Netflix Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.5%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.2%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.

