MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Lands' End Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LE, AMZN, NFLX, TRIP, EXPE)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:52am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lands' End Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Following is Amazon.Com Inc with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Netflix Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.4%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lands' End Inc on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.11. Since that call, shares of Lands' End Inc have fallen 30.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield :le lands' end inc amazon.com inc netflix inc tripadvisor inc expedia inc

Ticker(s): AMZN NFLX TRIP EXPE

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.