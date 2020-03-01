Shares of Lam Research Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (LRCX, MKSI, UCTT, KLAC, CCMP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lam Research ranks highest with a sales per share of $63.57. Mks Instruments is next with a sales per share of $37.44. Ultra Clean Hold ranks third highest with a sales per share of $30.04.

Kla-Tencor Corp follows with a sales per share of $24.94, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.61.

