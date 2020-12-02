Shares of La Jolla Pharm Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Biotechnology Industry (LJPC , CLVS , AKBA , AIMT , NVAX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.97%; Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.14%; and Akebia Therapeut (NASDAQ:AKBA ) ranks third with a gain of 3.11%.

Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT ) follows with a gain of 2.78% and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.56%.

