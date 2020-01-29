Shares of L Brands Inc Exhibit Possible Trend Reversal as it Trades Higher (LB)

Shares of L Brands Inc are trading up 13.4% to $23.32 today on above average volume. Approximately 8.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 6.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.02 and are now at $23.21, which is 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.