Shares of Kvh Industries Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Communications Equipment Industry (KVHI, HLIT, PANW, DGII, CLFD)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kvh Industries ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Following is Harmonic Inc with a forward earnings yield of 1.1%. Palo Alto Networ ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%.

Digi Intl Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%, and Clearfield Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

